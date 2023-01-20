European shares gain on China's reopening optimism

Summary

Jan 20 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Friday, as optimistic investors gauged the potential impact of a week-long Lunar New Year holidays after China lifted its COVID-19 curbs, even as concerns over global economic slowdown continued to sap sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.2% at 0813 GMT, boosted by banks (.SX7P) and industrials (.SXNP).

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Hermes International (HRMS.PA) rose more than 1% each amid optimism about China's reopening.

Energy stocks (.SXEP) rose over 1%, tracking crude prices on hopes of demand recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

China said on Friday the worst was over in its battle against COVID-19 ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel in years, a mass movement of people that has fed fears of a further surge in infections.

Shares of Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) fell 8% as the networking and telecommunications firm's core earnings missed expectations for the third quarter in a row.

Sandvik (SAND.ST) gained 3.4% following a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings from the metal-cutting tools and mining gear marker.

