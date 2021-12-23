European shares hit two-week high as Omicron fears ebb

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Summary STOXX 600 on track for third straight session of gains

Travel stocks rise on Omicron updates

Holcim gains on $1.35 bln deal

Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) gained 0.4%, boosted by travel (.SXTP) stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by robust U.S. economic data.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with Omicron may be 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Another study from South Africa found people diagnosed with Omicron in the country between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period. read more

"The Omicron wave won't derail the economic recovery that's well underway, it might delay it, but 2022 will have an attractive, healthy economic environment," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

Amid concerns over slowing growth and restrictions due to the new COVID-19 variant, markets have been looking for clues about the global economic outlook into 2022. Several European bourses are closed, or will see a shortened trading session on Friday, while U.S. markets are shut.

The STOXX 600 is set to gain for three straight sessions on slim trading volumes and could end the month almost 4% higher.

"This year, economies reopened from 2020 lockdowns and benefited from all the fiscal stimulus, 2022 will be the path to normalisation of equity returns, interest rates and economic growth," Petursson said.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) added to the positive sentiment after the drugmaker said a three-dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron variant, citing data from an Oxford University lab study. read more

Swiss building materials company Holcim (HOLN.S) gained 2.4% after saying it would buy Malarkey Roofing Products for $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market. read more

Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) rose 3.4% after announcing it would buy Italian online gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the online betting group looks to expand its footprint in Europe. read more

Continental AG (CONG.DE) added 1.9% after its CEO told a magazine that the German automotive supplier could hit the upper end of its profit margin outlook in 2021 as vehicle production picked up in the fourth quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.