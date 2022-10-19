European shares inch higher as ASML's results lift chip stocks

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured following the IPO of Porsche at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 19 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, as semiconductor firm ASML's upbeat results lifted the technology sector and bolstered hopes for a strong earnings season, though gains were capped by lingering fears about surging inflation and interest rates.

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) rose 5.5% after the chip equipment maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and said it does not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. read more

Shares of other chip stocks, including ASM International , BE Semiconductor (BESI.AS) and Aixtron (AIXGn.DE), rose between 0.7% and 6%, boosting the technology sector (.SX8P).

The region-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) inched up 0.1%, extending gains for a fifth day, boosted by solid earnings reports from U.S. companies and the scrapping of UK's economic programme that had slammed bond markets.

Among other single stocks, Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) rose 5.1% after the Swedish bank reported record operating earnings, helped by a jump in interest income.

Nestle (NESN.S) raised its full-year sales outlook, but the company's CEO raised concerns about the "challenging economic environment" affecting consumers' purchasing power. Shares of the world's largest packaged food company were down 0.3%.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

