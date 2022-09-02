European shares nudge higher after rollercoaster week

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 2 (Reuters) - European stocks reclaimed some lost ground on Friday following a brutal week underlined by mounting concerns over energy crisis, red-hot inflation data and sharply higher bets of an aggressive rate hike by the European Central Bank due next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, snapping five sessions of losses, although the index was set for a weekly loss of nearly 4% - its third straight weekly decline. (.STOXX)

Shares of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) rose 3.2% after a source told Reuters that Switzerland's second-biggest bank is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs as part of a cost-reduction drive. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Auto (.SXAP) and tech stocks (.SX8P) led the gains, rising 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Equinor (EQNR.OL) fell 1% after the Norwegian energy group said it has completed its exit from Russia. read more

Ryanair (RYA.I) firmed nearly 2%, as the low-cost carrier saw a record number of passengers in August for the fourth straight month and consolidated its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.