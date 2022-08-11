European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after data showed signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Dutch insurer Aegon climbed after raising its full-year forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. read more

Aegon (AEGN.AS) jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow. read more

The European insurance sector index (.SXIP) was up 0.8% in early trading, and was among the top gainers.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN.S) also added 1.3% as it reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the first half. read more

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

