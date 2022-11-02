European shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday on a boost from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, while hopes grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a slowdown in its aggressive policy tightening cycle later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.3% by 0812 GMT, with Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) jumping 4.5% as it raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic and also reported a better-than-expected profit.

European healthcare stocks (.SXDP) gained 0.9%, while banks (.SX7P) rose 0.4% ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point increase to interest rates.

Still, attention will mostly be on whether the U.S. central bank might pivot its policy.

Traders are pricing in a 50-bp hike in December, while several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve point to a possible recession. FEDWATCH

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

