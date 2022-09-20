European shares open higher on boost from banks
Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose at the open on Tuesday as banks gained, with investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index advanced 0.8%, after a soft start to the week.
European banks (.SX7P) climbed 1.6% as lenders tend to benefit from a high interest rate environment, with most sector indexes higher by 0711 GMT.
The U.S. central bank will likely deliver its third straight 75 basis-point-interest-rate hike on Wednesday, toughening its stance on persistent inflation.
Shares of Bachem Holding (BANB.S) soared 13.4%, to the top of the STOXX index, after the Swiss biotech supplier signed two new contracts for peptides.
