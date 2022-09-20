European shares open higher on boost from banks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose at the open on Tuesday as banks gained, with investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index advanced 0.8%, after a soft start to the week.

European banks (.SX7P) climbed 1.6% as lenders tend to benefit from a high interest rate environment, with most sector indexes higher by 0711 GMT.

The U.S. central bank will likely deliver its third straight 75 basis-point-interest-rate hike on Wednesday, toughening its stance on persistent inflation.

Shares of Bachem Holding (BANB.S) soared 13.4%, to the top of the STOXX index, after the Swiss biotech supplier signed two new contracts for peptides.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.