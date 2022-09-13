European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company.
The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc (AVV.L) climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index.
French industrial group Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) rose 0.9% as Sky News reported late on Monday that it is nearing a deal to take full control of Aveva for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion). read more
UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) rose 1.1% on plans to hike its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share. read more
All eyes will now be on the release of U.S. inflation numbers later in the day, with analysts expecting inflation to have peaked.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.