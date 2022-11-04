European shares open higher as luxury, mining stocks jump on China reopening hopes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday, with luxury stocks and miners leading the advance on hopes that China will soon ease its strict COVID-19 curbs.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.7% by 0813 GMT, with miners (.SXPP) jumping 3.2%, ahead of data which will likely show the smallest U.S. job additions in nearly two years in October and a small increase in the unemployment rate.

Luxury giants, including LVMH (LVMH.PA), Kering (PRTP.PA), Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Hermes International (HRMS.PA), climbed between 0.9% and 2.5%. A report said Kering was in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford.

Both the sectors have major exposure to China, the world's second-largest economy. Recent unsubstantiated social media posts stating China may relax its COVID rules in March has lifted investor optimism.

