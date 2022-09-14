European shares open lower, Inditex leads retailers higher

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 14 (Reuters) - European shares dipped at the opening bell on Wednesday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation cemented views of a large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, but a rally in retailers led by Spain's Inditex kept declines to a minimum.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.3% by 0714 GMT, with rate-sensitive technology stocks (.SX8P) down 0.4%. The banks index (.SX7P) in Europe edged 0.1% higher.

Data showed on Tuesday U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August, giving the Fed ammunition to deliver a third 75-basis-point interest rate hike next Wednesday. read more

Retailers (.SXRP) jumped 2.3%, leading sectoral gains after shares of fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex (ITX.MC) leapt 5%. Spanish stocks (.IBEX) rose 0.3%, among few gainers in Europe.

Inditex reported a 24.5% jump in six-month sales and a higher profit than a year ago, closing July on a strong footing just before fashion demand started weakening last month due to rampant inflation. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.