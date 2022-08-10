European shares open lower as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at the open on Wednesday on losses in technology stocks ahead of key inflation data from the United States, while gains in supermarket major Ahold Delhaize kept declines in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dipped 0.2% within the first half an hour of trading.

A higher-than-expected U.S. Consumer Price Index report for July could spook markets, which are already expecting a high chance of a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rate-sensitive tech stocks (.SX8P) shed 0.5%, to lead sectoral declines as euro zone money markets now fully price in a half-point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in September.

Helping the STOXX 600 cut back losses was a 5.9% jump in Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS), powering it to the top of the index.

The Dutch company said it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.