European shares rise ahead of Fed rate decision

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

May 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as investors turn optimistic that U.S. Federal Reserve may signal a pause in its 14-month tightening cycle after raising interest rates for the last time later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) inched up 0.2% by 0715 GMT, after a sharp selloff in the previous session.

Oil and gas shares (.SXEP) were the top gainers on the index, rising 0.6%, recovering some of its losses from Tuesday.

Automobile shares (.SXAP) were in the red, falling 0.8%.

Investors anticipate that the Fed will follow through with a quarter percentage point hike at the end of its latest two-day policy meeting. The statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), with Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak to reporters half an hour later.

Data on Tuesday showed banks are sharply turning off the credit taps, making a case for a smaller hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Shares in Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) jumped 5% as the lender raised its financial targets for the year after it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings

Signify (LIGHT.AS), the world's biggest lighting maker, fell 7.0% on missing first-quarter core profit expectations.

