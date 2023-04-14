European shares rise on hopes of end of US rate-hike cycle

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

April 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly gain, buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon pause its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle following cooler-than-expected inflation in March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.3% by 0707 GMT, after data showed overnight that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in March. Real estate shares (.SX86P) led the gains, rising 0.7%, while insurance-sector shares (.SXIP) slid 0.6%.

The blue-chip STOXX 50 index (.STOXX50) held on to its 22-year highs hit on Wednesday, adding 0.3%.

Hermes (HRMS.PA) added 0.9% as the Birkin bag makers sales rose 23% in the first quarter, above market expectations.

TomTom (TOM2.AS) jumped 11.8% as the Dutch navigation and digital mapping company reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. British veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Dechra (DPH.L), jumped 37%, as the company said it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pound ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Investors will closely monitor U.S. earnings starting later in the day with focus on big banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Citigroup (C.N), as last month's regional banking crisis and a slowing economy cast a shadow over the banking sector.

