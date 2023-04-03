Muted start to new quarter for European shares as inflation fears resurface

Summary

April 3 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Monday, after ending a volatile quarter higher, while Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rallied as oil heavyweights jumped after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further lifted crude prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was flat on the first trading session of the new quarter, as a jump in oil prices stoked fears of persistent inflation.

Crude prices surged more than 5%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday.

Oil and gas shares (.SXEP) were the top gainers, with the sub-index rising 4%, its best daily performance in over four months.

UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) added 0.5% supported by over 4% gains in oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L).

A rise in U.S. and European bond yields weighed on rate-sensitive technology shares (.SX8P), down 1%.

"The move by OPEC+ is particularly unhelpful for central banks who, while being worried about sticky inflation, are becoming increasingly concerned about pushing rates up from their current levels," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note.

"These concerns are especially pertinent given recent worries about financial stability, as yields edge back toward their recent peaks."

European shares ended the first quarter higher despite a global banking crisis but concerns persist about higher interest rates nudging the global economy into a recession.

"A higher oil price is obviously good for energy producers, and the suggestion that it could lead to higher interest rates is good news for banks, as higher rates make it easier for them to make money," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But elsewhere, it is not such great news, as a tighter monetary policy will drag on demand, potentially curtailing spending."

Travel and leisure shares (.SXTP) shed 1%.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone fell to 47.3 in March from February's 48.5, showing activity at struggling factories across the euro zone fell further last month.

Unicredit (CRDI.MI) was up 3.0%, as the bank started the first tranche of its share buyback programme on Monday of up to 2.34 billion euros ($2.53 billion).

Logistics firm DSV (DSV.CO) fell 4.8% after a share placement.

UBS (UBSG.S) was down 2.9%, after Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) by UBS Group. Credit Suisse shed 2.4%.

Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Rashmi Aich and Jonathan Oatis











