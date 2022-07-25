European shares slip amid growth worries

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

July 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as investors parsed through a slew of earnings amid growth worries, with focus on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.2% by 0711 GMT, with broad-based losses led by oil producers as crude prices fell.

Dutch medical equipment maker Philips (PHG.AS) tumbled 9.8% after reporting a worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings, citing supply shortages and lockdowns in China. read more

After a survey last week showed euro zone PMIs unexpectedly shrank in July, a separate survey showed a number of industrial companies in Germany, Europe's largest economy, are cutting production in reaction to soaring energy prices.

Investors now await German business morale data for July from the Ifo institute on Monday. It is expected to have fallen further to 90.2 from 92.3 in June.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.