European shares slip as Asia factory activity falters

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 31, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 1 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Tuesday as weak factory activity data from Asia and some disappointing earnings stalled a rally in markets that had pushed several regional indexes to multi-year highs recently.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dipped 0.1% by 0714 GMT, with miners (.SXPP) and real estate (.SX86P) among the top decliners.

Asia's factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery. Euro zone factory surveys are due later in the day.

Among companies that reported, DHL Group (DHLn.DE) fell 3% after the freight forwarder reported a slump in quarterly earnings as high inflation, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis weighed on consumer demand and freight rates.

In UK, HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) climbed 2.1% after the lender raised its key performance target, while BP (BP.L) gained 2.2% after the energy giant boosted its dividend by 10%.

Fresnillo (FRES.L) tumbled 8.4% with the miner retaining its 2023 forecast.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next