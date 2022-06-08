European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
June 8 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, quickly erasing opening gains as a near 6% slide in Credit Suisse after a profit warning hit banks, while falling metal prices weighed on miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX), which rose up to 0.3% at the open tracking a rally in global equities, was down 0.1% by 0721 GMT.
Banks (.SX7P) fell 1% as Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said it was likely to see a group-wide loss in the second quarter, a further blow to the embattled lender. read more
As iron ore and base metal prices fell, miners (.SXPP) tripped 0.7%.
But losses were capped by energy stocks (.SXEP), which tracked oil prices higher, and retailers (.SXRP) as Zara's owner Inditex (ITX.MC) jumped 4.1% after reporting an 80% jump in its net profit for the February-April period. read more
Meanwhile, all eyes were on central bank moves with the European Central Bank due to meet on Thursday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
Money markets ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes to price in 75 basis points of increases by September as inflation hit record high last month.ECBWATCH
The central bank has so far signalled hikes starting in July and was largely expected to move in two 25 basis-point increments.
