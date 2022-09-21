European shares slip as Russian mobilisation rachets up uncertainty ahead of Fed

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell at the opening on Wednesday as Russia partially mobilising more troops added to investors worries over U.S. Federal Reserve's likely third straight super-sized interest rate hike later in the day.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dropped 0.3%, with most of its sub-sectors lower. Rate-sensitive technology sector index (.SX8P) fell 1.2%, while energy stocks (.SXEP) gained 1% amid a rise in oil prices following the news of mobilisation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves, in a significant escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. read more This is Moscow's first mobilisation since World War Two.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) later in the day, continuing its aggressive fight against persistently high inflation. Some traders also expect the U.S. central bank to increase rates by a full percentage point. FEDWATCH

In a bright spot, Fortum's (FORTUM.HE) shares surged 14.6% to the top of the STOXX 600, after Germany agreed to nationalise Uniper (UN01.DE) by buying its stake in the gas importer. read more

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.