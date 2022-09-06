European shares steady after plunge, Credit Suisse up

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 6 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Tuesday, following a rough start to the week as worries over a looming energy crisis and recession weighed on risk appetite, while Credit Suisse Group rose after the lender agreed to sell its global trust business.

The STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5% just moments after the opening bell, on track to recover from a 0.6% loss marked in the previous session on news that Russia stopped pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Germany's DAX index (.GDAXI) climbed 0.7% after slumping more than 2% lower on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Investors closely followed developments around the Nord Stream gas stoppage, which sparked worries about surging energy prices and winter shortages in the region.

Gazprom (GAZP.MM) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov told Reuters the Russian natural gas Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will not resume shipments until Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) repairs faulty equipment. read more

Shares of Siemens Energy climbed 3.1% after the company said during the weekend it had not been commissioned to carry out the repair work.

Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) gained 1.9% as the bank agreed to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB.N) and Gasser Partner Trust. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.