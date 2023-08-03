European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag
Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares declined for a third straight session on Thursday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and underwhelming earnings reports dented sentiment ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT, hitting a two-week low.
The German DAX (.GDAXI) led regional losses, with Infineon (IFXGn.DE) down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers.
Among the bright spots, shares of Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 3%, and ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch bank, rose 1.4%, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) climbed nearly 2% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere.
Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and refunding announcement of Washington's maturing debt.
