European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares declined for a third straight session on Thursday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and underwhelming earnings reports dented sentiment ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT, hitting a two-week low.

The German DAX (.GDAXI) led regional losses, with Infineon (IFXGn.DE) down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers.

Among the bright spots, shares of Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 3%, and ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch bank, rose 1.4%, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) climbed nearly 2% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere.

Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and refunding announcement of Washington's maturing debt.

