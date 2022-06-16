European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag
June 16 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates aggressively fuelled concerns about a potential recession at a time when global economies are facing sky-high inflation.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, even though European stock futures recovered overnight after Wall Street rallied to close higher.
The retail sector (.SXRP) fell the most and was down 2.1% as British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) slumped 14.3% after warning inflationary pressures were affecting shopping behaviour. read more
German rival Zalando (ZALG.DE) dropped 7%.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. read more
UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.5% ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting expected to result in another interest rate hike. read more
Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) slipped 0.6% after it said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people. read more
