European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

June 16 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates aggressively fuelled concerns about a potential recession at a time when global economies are facing sky-high inflation.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, even though European stock futures recovered overnight after Wall Street rallied to close higher.

The retail sector (.SXRP) fell the most and was down 2.1% as British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) slumped 14.3% after warning inflationary pressures were affecting shopping behaviour. read more

German rival Zalando (ZALG.DE) dropped 7%.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. read more

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.5% ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting expected to result in another interest rate hike. read more

Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) slipped 0.6% after it said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

