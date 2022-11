European stocks slip on worries about China's COVID curbs

Nov 21 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors like miners and industrials leading the losses on worries about the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.2% by 0811 GMT, after marking its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.

Asian stocks (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.3% as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, with Beijing's most populous district urging residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases rose.

Miners (.SXPP), travel & leisure (.SXTP), and industrial goods and services (.SXNP) fell between 0.5% and 1.4%, leading losses among European sectors.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare (.SXDP) and utilities (.SX6P) rose in early trading.

Julius Baer (BAER.S) slipped 0.5% even as the bank said it was on track to reach its 2022 profitability targets despite "challenging market" conditions taking a big bite out of its assets under management.

HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) rose 5.4% after Goldman Sachs started coverage on the German meal-kit maker with "buy" rating.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.