European stocks steady after three-day selloff

Aug 4 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Friday after a three-day selloff as a strong forecast from retail giant Amazon and a host of other companies outweighed recent jitters around slowing global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.1% by 0723 GMT, but still on course for its worst weekly showing in almost a month.

Wall Street futures edged higher as a strong forecast from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) outweighed a downbeat outlook from Apple (AAPL.O), ahead of the U.S. payrolls data.

Among companies that reported in Europe, French lender Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) climbed 4.2% as strong insurance and consumer finance results helped it report upbeat quarterly earnings.

Italy's state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) jumped 4.8% as it posted above-forecast earnings for the second quarter.

Dragging media shares down, WPP (WPP.L), the world's biggest advertising group, slid 7.5% after it downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast.

Vonovia (VNAn.DE) slipped 1.6% as Germany's largest real estate group slipped to a 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) second-quarter loss and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros.

