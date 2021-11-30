European stocks tumble on doubts about vaccine efficacy against Omicron

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European stocks fell more than 1% on Tuesday after vaccine-maker Moderna's (MRNA.O) head cast doubts over the efficacy of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

By 0815 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) dropped 1.3% to hit its lowest levels in nearly seven weeks. Germany's DAX (.GDAXI), France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) and UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell between 1.1% and 1.5% in early trading.

Global stocks tanked after Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the newly detected variant as they have been previously. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Oil stocks (.SXEP) fell 1.6%, tracking a drop in crude prices, while bank stocks (.SX7P) sank 1.6% to their lowest in more than two months.

Travel stocks (.SXTP) shed 1.1%, with British airline easyJet (EZJ.L)trading nearly flat after reporting softer demand in the first quarter following the emergence of the Omicron variant. read more

The pandemic-sensitive sectors slumped last week when the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 to its worst single-day performance in morethan a year on Friday.

Lack of fresh updates on the variant proved to be a relief on Monday, but European stocks are on course to end November with losses of nearly 3%.

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) rose 1.1% after Italy's Democratic Party pledged to actively involve the coalition government in deciding the future of the firm. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.