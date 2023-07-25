Europe's miners rally on China stimulus boost

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in European mining and basic resources companies jumped in early dealings on Tuesday after a rally in copper and metals prices following pledges by China to step up support for its economy.

The STOXX Europe Basic Resources (.SXPP) index rose as much as 2.8% to its highest level since July 14. It was on track for its biggest daily jump since a 3.8% rise on July 12.

Diversified miners Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) led the index higher, both rising over 4%, while London-listed copper miner Antofagasta (ANTO.L) jumped 3.9% as copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% on the day at $8,606 a tonne.

China's top leaders pledged on Monday to step up help for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery and signalled there would be more to come for the property industry.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper

