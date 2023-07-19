Europe's STOXX 600 boosted by Kering; UK stocks shine

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

July 19 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday on a boost from shares of Kering after it named Gucci's new CEO, while London stocks firmed after data showed a faster-than-expected slowdown in British inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.5% by 0706 GMT, extending gains to the second straight session.

Kering (PRTP.PA) jumped 6.5% after the French luxury goods group on Tuesday named managing director Jean-Francois Palus as Gucci's new CEO and president for a transitional period, with incumbent Marco Bizzarri to leave on Sept. 23.

Meanwhile, London's export-oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 1.0% as the pound slipped following data that showed British inflation fell by more than expected in June and was its slowest in more than a year.

Among other companies, Swedish bank Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) slipped 3.6% even after topping second-quarter profit estimates.

Wacker Chemie (WCHG.DE) slipped 2.3% after the German chemicals maker on Tuesday cut its 2023 outlook.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Varun H K

