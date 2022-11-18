Europe's uneven inflation levels make ECB's action challenging, Spanish minister says















MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The different inflation levels in euro zone countries make the European Central Bank's monetary policy action challenging, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday.

"We see a (inflation) downward trend in our country which contrasts with the upward trend in a large part of the European Union," she told reporters.

"There are different macroeconomic and inflation situations in the different countries and that is a challenge for the ECB when articulating a unique monetary policy."

Reporting by Inti Landauro











