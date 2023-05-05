EU's Vestager says should not tone down competition rules during a crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends the Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park
European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager participates in a US - EU Stakeholder Dialogue during the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, U.S., December 5, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - The European Union should not water down its competition enforcement even during times of crisis, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Friday.

"In normal times and in times of crisis, the long game is not about changing the rules, protecting the players, it's about expanding the field," Vestager said in a speech in Stockholm to mark the EU's Competition Day.

Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next