EU's von der Leyen sees strong economic foundations despite crises

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gestures during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that the European Union would emerge stronger from the crises triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, in a pre-recorded speech to Germany's Ifo economic institute.

"We are profiting from the fact that our economic foundations are strong, but also from the fact that policymakers are taking a crystal-clear course in response to the current crises and the longer-term challenges," she said in an address to the Munich-based institute's annual meeting on Thursday.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

