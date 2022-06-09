EU's von der Leyen sees strong economic foundations despite crises
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that the European Union would emerge stronger from the crises triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, in a pre-recorded speech to Germany's Ifo economic institute.
"We are profiting from the fact that our economic foundations are strong, but also from the fact that policymakers are taking a crystal-clear course in response to the current crises and the longer-term challenges," she said in an address to the Munich-based institute's annual meeting on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.