EV makers pull China shares lower; concerns over Russia sanctions weigh

Energy firms gain as oil prices rise above $110

Biden bans Russian flights using American airspace

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Wednesday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations, while worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia also weighed on sentiment.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.13% at 3,484.19, while the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.89%.

** Leading losses, the new-energy vehicle sector (.CSI399976) lost 2.09% and the CSI300 Industry (.CSI000910) fell 1.17%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) slumped 1.77%, dragged lower by battery manufacturing heavyweight CATL (300750.SZ), which lost 4.2%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was down 0.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) lost 0.71%​.

** Oil refiners, however, rose after oil prices surged past $110 per barrel, with the CSI Energy (.CSIEN) gaining 2.15%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden banned Russian flights using American airspace during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for the invasion of Ukraine. read more

** The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body. read more

** China's state-owned enterprises must strengthen their management of investments in sectors such as property, finance, overseas mergers and acquisitions, and projects in high-risk nations and areas, the country's state assets regulator said. read more

** Chinese developers (.CSI000952) edged up 0.42% on marginal easing policy in a central capital city and expectations of more relaxing measures.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was weaker by 0.85%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) closed down 1.68%.

** At 07:08, the yuan was quoted at 6.3117 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3113.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich

