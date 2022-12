Dec 7 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik (EVKn.DE) said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Ute Wolf would step down at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Maike Schuh, current head of the company's performance materials division, will succeed Wolf from April 1.

Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Jason Neely











