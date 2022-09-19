Exact number of interest rate hikes will be data-dependent, ECB's De Guindos says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The exact of further interest rates by the European Central Bank will depend on upcoming macroeconomic data, ECB Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation, that will have an effect on consumer spending and investment by companies (...) and further interest rates increases will depend on economic data," De Guindos told a financial event.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo

