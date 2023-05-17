Exchange operators, US debt ceiling jitters weigh on European shares















May 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about whether the outcome of the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations would result in averting a default, while a slew of downbeat earnings, led by exchange operators, weighed on the mood.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.3% as of 0716 GMT, with financial services companies (.SXFP) and real estate firms (.SX86P) leading declines.

Euronext (ENX.PA) dropped 4.2% after the exchange operator reported a fall in first-quarter revenue and income, while the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) dipped 4.2% after an investor consortium, including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), sold shares worth about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion).

German lender Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) slipped 3.7% even as its net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter.

UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) was flat after the Swiss bank said it expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S).

Among the bright spots, SAP (SAPG.DE) added 1.6% after the German business software maker raised its 2025 total revenue outlook for continuing operations and announced a share buyback of up to 5 billion euros.

Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) climbed 2.7% after the German engineering and technology group raised its full-year sales and profit guidance.

