Exor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions

Chairman and CEO of Exor and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann attends an investors day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Exor (EXOR.MI) said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea, providing a multibillion-euro warchest for acquisitions for the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family.

Exor said in a statement it would receive $9.3 billion in cash for the sale of the Bermuda-based firm, a deal that had previously been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two parties earlier this year agreed to increase the selling price by around $300 million, from an initial $9 billion, based on PartnerRe's performance in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Exor CEO John Elkann said in November Exor would have about 9 billion euros ($9.1 billion) available for investments including in luxury, healthcare and technology industries, once it completed the PartnerRe sale.

Those include the purchase of a 10% stake in French healthcare group Institut Merieux for 833 million euros that Exor announced earlier this month. read more

Exor, whose main investments include carmakers Stellantis and Ferrari (RACE.MI) and soccer club Juventus (JUVE.MI), said on Tuesday that, as previously agreed, it would continue its cooperation with Covea.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.