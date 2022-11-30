Exor has 6.5 bln euros to invest, eyes buying one large company















MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exor (EXOR.AS), the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has now around 6.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in cash available to deploy for acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer John Elkann said on Wednesday.

Elkann said the company would invest around 5 billion euros in new companies it wants to buy, potentially a large one and three to five smaller ones, with a focus on healthcare, luxury and technology.

Exor will use around 1.5 billion euros of its cash coffer for investments through its vehicles Ventures and newly-created Lingotto, he added.

($1 = 0.9668 euros)

