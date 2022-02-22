Expectations of sanctions against Russia fuels rally

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday as the prospect of economic sanctions against Russia, which has ordered troops into breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, rattled investors and prompted a shift to shelter in assets such as government debt.

The U.S. Treasuries curve flattened across maturities with the larger drop in yields focused on the 20-30 year maturities , which fell as much as 5 bps from Friday.

Markets were shut on Monday for a U.S. holiday.

"Flaring geopolitical tensions have provided a strong tailwind to bonds but the exact nature of sanctions will attract more buying," a trader at a U.S. bank in London said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation, in a move the West warned could unleash a major war. read more

Spreads between ten-and two-year U.S. Treasury yields held around 42 bps, just shy of a July 2020 low of around 37 bps hit in mid-February. A similar gauge tracking spreads between 30- and two-year debt held at 74 bps, not far from a March 2020 low of 65 bps .

A gauge of U.S. bond market volatility held near its highest levels since March 2020, which it hit last week (.MOVE).

However, expectations of an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month were relatively unshaken with money markets still pricing in more than a 60% probability of a 50 bps rate hike in March .

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith

