Falling prices could lower German government spending on energy price brakes - finance ministry















BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The German government's spending on its gas and electricity price brakes could decrease due to falling energy prices on the future markets, which would also lower income from the windfall profit levy on energy firms, the finance ministry said.

Asked whether falling energy prices have pushed the government to change the spending forecast of its allocated energy aid package, a ministry spokesperson said: "The actual financial needs depend heavily on the further development of gas and electricity prices for end consumers."

Germany last year set out a 200 billion euro ($216.32 billion) relief package to shield households and industry in Europe's biggest economy from surging energy prices, including gas and electricity price brakes.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

