FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for U.S. adults

A health worker draws a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial during a vaccination event hosted by Miami - Dade County and Miami Heat, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.

Earlier in the day, Moderna (MRNA.O) said the FDA extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older. read more

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.