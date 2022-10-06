Ferrexpo's third-quarter output slumps on logistical challenges















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L) said on Thursday its production of iron ore pellets fell sharply in the third quarter, as logistical constraints due to a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports kept the group's business under pressure.

The Ukraine-focussed miner said its iron ore pellet production declined 68% year-on-year to 0.8 million tonnes in the third quarter. Sales fell 65% to 1 million tonnes.

The world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets, which has all its operations in Ukraine, has been facing disruptions due to the Ukraine conflict.

"The third quarter of 2022 saw an additional constraint on the Ukrainian railway network with the increase of shipments of grain during the annual harvest season, further to the other demands and constraints facing logistics providers in Ukraine," Chief Executive Officer Jim North said.

The London-listed miner, which makes pellets used in the steel industry, had said in August it was in advanced talks to restart transportation of material sales through ocean-bound freight, which was hampered by the Russian blockade. read more

