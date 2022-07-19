Fertiliser-maker Yara warns on shortages, Q2 beats forecasts
OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara (YAR.OL) posted slightly higher than expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday and warned there could be shortages of nitrogen-based fertilisers amid high gas prices.
April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.48 billion from $775 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profits of $1.39 billion.
"There is a clear risk of nitrogen shortages and further price spikes if the gas situation in Europe deteriorates further", Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.
Fertilisers require large amounts of energy to be produced. Manufacturers like Yara use gas to do so.
