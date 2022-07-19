Fertiliser-maker Yara warns on shortages, Q2 beats forecasts

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara (YAR.OL) posted slightly higher than expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday and warned there could be shortages of nitrogen-based fertilisers amid high gas prices.

April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.48 billion from $775 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profits of $1.39 billion.

"There is a clear risk of nitrogen shortages and further price spikes if the gas situation in Europe deteriorates further", Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

Fertilisers require large amounts of energy to be produced. Manufacturers like Yara use gas to do so.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.