Fewer UK firms fearing fall in sales next month - ONS















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Around 18% of British businesses expected their turnover to fall in February, a smaller share than the 29% which had expected to take a hit in January, a survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ONS also published data showing the total number of online job adverts rose by 7% in the week to Jan. 13 but was down 14% from a year earlier, in line with other signs of a cooling in Britain's labour market.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton











