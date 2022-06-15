Financial stocks lift FTSE 100; WH Smith climbs on strong outlook

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 1.2%

June 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Wednesday buoyed by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks after six straight sessions of losses, while shares of retailer WH Smith rose on strong annual outlook.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.7% by 0713 GMT, with shares in Asia-focused bank HSBC (HSBA.L) gaining 1.3% to provide the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Whitbread (WTB.L) rose 3.3% and was among the top gainers on the index after the Premier Inn owner reported higher total sales in the first quarter following a recovery in hotel stays in the UK and Germany. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 1.2%, led by WH Smith (SMWH.L) whose shares jumped 5.2% after it forecast annual performance ahead of estimates as more people travel to work and tourists return. read more

Meanwhile, Asian markets were in a pensive mood as shell-shocked investors waited to see just how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many fearing drastic action would risk tipping the world into recession. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.