Financials lift Toronto index at open

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, as financials gained after major lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their dividends.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 14.78 points, or 0.07%, at 20,479.38.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

