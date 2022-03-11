Finland cbank raises 2022 inflation forecast, cuts GDP outlook, amid Ukraine crisis

HELSINKI, March 11 (Reuters) - The Finnish economy will grow more slowly and inflation will rise faster than previously estimated as neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine casts its shadow, the Bank of Finland said on Friday as it updated its projections for 2022 and 2023.

"The economic effects of the war are very uncertain, as they will depend essentially on both the duration and the extent of the conflict," central bank chief Olli Rehn said in a statement.

The central bank based its estimates on two scenarios that varied depending on how long the war lasts and how quickly Finnish companies are able to recover from losing business in Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russia has traditionally been one of Finland's key export markets.

Bank of Finland lowered its gross domestic product growth estimate for this year to range from 0.5% to 2%, down from 2.6% predicted in December.

Citing surging energy and commodity prices, the central bank sees inflation ranging from 4% to 5% in 2022 when it previously had expected it to be 2%.

The growth forecast for next year was lowered to 0.5%-1.5% from 1.5% and inflation forecast at 2%-3% from 1.5%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.