Finland's Sampo considering Stockholm listing

Sampo Group's logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, November 7, 2018. Picture taken November 7, 2018. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via REUTERS/File Photo

HELSINKI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo (SAMPO.HE) on Thursday said it was considering listing its shares in Stockholm in addition to its the current trading in Helsinki as a way to attract more Swedish investors.

While Sweden is Sampo's biggest market, only about 5% of the company's investors are based there, CEO Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters.

"We've had some meetings with potential investors in Sweden and their interest has been great," Magnusson said. "This is an opportunity for Swedish domestic funds to invest in us, and gives us access to a liquid market."

Sampo's share price is up 7% year to date, outperforming a 17% drop in Helsinki's benchmark index, as it benefits from rising global interest rates which are boosting profits for insurers.

The company said it expects to make a decision on whether to seek the Stockholm listing by the end of 2022, adding that this would not impact the total number of shares.

The CEO ruled out relocating Sampo's headquarters to Stockholm, however.

"We're not contemplating moving, it's a very Finnish company which has been incorporated in Finland since inception," Magnusson said.

In just over a year Sampo has sold its stake in Finland's Nordea Bank after announcing in February 2021 a strategic shift to focus on insurance.

The Nordic insurance industry has undergone significant consolidation in recent decades, leaving little space for more, the CEO said.

"I don't particularly expect more Nordic consolidation," Magnusson said.

Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

