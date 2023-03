HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - A deal was reached in a wage dispute between employers and unionised dockworkers in Finland, Transport workers' union AKT said in a statement late on Wednesday

The deal, which includes a 6.5% wage increase over 25 months, ended a two-week long strike by the dockworkers that had impacted imports and exports via Finland's ports.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.