Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'

The greenhouse of CO2Bio is seen in front of the oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Mongstad oil refinery on Norway's west coast and was now under control, the local fire service said on Sunday, affecting the unit producing gasoline.

"Good control is reported on site. Extinguishing and cooling in progress," the fire service said in a tweet. Equinor later said that the fire was still going but that it was a controlled fire.

The fire broke out in a part of the refinery that produces gasoline, Equinor said, adding that the main part of the refinery was still in operation.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

Staff had been evacuated, with only company employees dealing with the emergency remaining on site, Equinor said.

"There is no danger to life nor health," said a company spokesperson.

