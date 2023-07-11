Firm pound keeps UK's FTSE 100 range-bound at open; mining stocks rise

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
  • FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday, as a strengthening pound pressured the exporter-heavy index, while mining stocks shined on higher metal prices.

By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was flat at 7,275.6 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.3%.

Sterling gained 0.2% after official figures showed British wages excluding bonuses were 7.3% higher in the three months to May than a year earlier, matching the highest growth on record.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) were amongst the early gainers, up 1.1% as most base metal prices rose on a weaker dollar.

Precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) also gained 1.5%, tracking a rise in gold prices.

Commercial property firm British Land (BLND.L) said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Its shares rose 2.4%.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

