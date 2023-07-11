Firm pound keeps UK's FTSE 100 range-bound at open; mining stocks rise

Summary

Companies FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday, as a strengthening pound pressured the exporter-heavy index, while mining stocks shined on higher metal prices.

By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was flat at 7,275.6 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.3%.

Sterling gained 0.2% after official figures showed British wages excluding bonuses were 7.3% higher in the three months to May than a year earlier, matching the highest growth on record.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) were amongst the early gainers, up 1.1% as most base metal prices rose on a weaker dollar.

Precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) also gained 1.5%, tracking a rise in gold prices.

Commercial property firm British Land (BLND.L) said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Its shares rose 2.4%.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.