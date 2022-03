The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

March 8 (Reuters) - Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Russia's sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory to 'C' from 'B', saying a debt default is imminent.

Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

