Oct 5 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised the outlook on the United Kingdom's long-term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "negative" from "stable" and affirmed the IDR at 'AA-'

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











